FAYE FORTNER
MELTON, 86
BONIFAY - Faye Fortner Melton, 86, of Bonifay, FL, passed away at her home Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Born October 23, 1930 in Lakeland, FL she moved to Bonifay 36 years ago from Auburndale. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Faye is survived by: her husband of 68 1/2 years, Walter Leon Melton; two daughters, Kathryn Melton (Drew) Rogge of Petaluma, CA and Leonda Melton Narramore of Winter Haven, FL; four grandchildren, Anne Louise (Tony) Wilson, Matthew Douglas (Mon-ica) Rogge, Marina Faye (Matthew) Standland and Carey Melton (Alyssa) Bussell; and two great-grandchildren, Michelle Anne Wilson and Graham Kennedy Bussell.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm, Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in the Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in the Socrum community of Lakeland. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from May 2 to May 3, 2017