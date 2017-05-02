Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANIE RUTH HAMPTON. View Sign

JANIE RUTH

HAMPTON, 86



WINTER HAVEN - Janie Ruth Hampton, 86, of Winter Haven, FL, went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2017.

Born June 12, 1930 in Black, Alabama to Ruhane and Maudie Powell, she moved here in 1966 after the death of her first husband, Marion Jenkins. She was a member of Westwood Missionary Baptist Church and worked as a banquet manager for Southern Food Service Inc. before retiring.

She is also preceded in death by: her parents; her second husband, William Hampton in 1977; and seven siblings, Julia Worley, Talmadge Powell, Jimmie Wynn, Mona Gainer, Shirley Grimes, Walton Powell and Albert Powell.

She is survived by: two daughters, Brenda 'Cissy' Thompson of Winter Haven and Ann Jenkins of Bartow, FL; a brother, Bobby Powell of Eagle Lake, FL; two sisters, Betty Hough of Lakeland, FL and Paige Brooker of Lake Wales, FL; six grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:00am till 11:00am, Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow immediately at 11:00am. Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida at 10:00am, Friday, May 5, 2017. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to the Westwood Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Haven. Condolences may be sent at

2425 Havendale Boulevard

Winter Haven , FL 33881

