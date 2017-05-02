MAUDE M.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAUDE M. GROGAN.
GROGAN, 97
HAINES CITY - Maude M. Grogan, 97, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Haines City Health Care. Mrs. Grogan was born on October 25, 1919 in Athens, Ala. to Luke and Christine Coleman. She moved to Haines City in 1935, graduating from Haines City High School. She retired from Lake Hamilton Packing as a citrus packer. Mrs. Grogan was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother Luke and Christine Coleman, and her husband Broughton. Survived by her sons: James Alan Grogan of Haines City, and Gerald Gilbert Franklin of Flagstaff, AZ, three grandchildren: Julie, David, and Jared and two great-grandchildren: Will, Mikala.
The Memorial Service will be 4:00 p.m. Tuesday May 2, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City.
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from May 2 to May 3, 2017