FRANCES
|
HAYS MATHERS BURNS, 89
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Frances Hays Mathers Burns, 89, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace.
Born in Winter Haven on March 9, 1928, she attended Central Elementary School. Later teaching at the new school Brigham Elementary, under the same principal, Elsie Laughlin for 31 1/2 years. She will be remembered as a devoted, friendly & compassionate teacher who loved her pupils and took great joy in their accomplishments.
She attended Centre College of Kentucky & graduated from Florida Southern College with a BS Degree in education and was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She later earned her Master's Degree in education from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. Her volunteer work included Winter Haven Hospital auxiliary working at the front desk. She took pleasure in helping others. She was a lifetime and active member of Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Burns was preceded in death by: her parents, Louise & Jess Hays; her daughter, Judi Mathers Sanders; and her husband, Arthur L. Burns.
She is survived by: her granddaughters, Michele Haynes of Tampa, FL and Jennifer Jimenez of Winter Haven, FL: and great grandchildren, Alexander Chan & Bailey Reynolds of Tampa, FL, Courtney Gleaton & Alejandra Jimenez of Winter Haven; and her great-great grandchildren, Leilani and Julian Chan.
Her love of family spilled over to her many friendships. Though she has left our sight, she has not left our hearts.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm till 2:00pm, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow immediately at 2:00pm with interment following at Lakeside Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
