LAKE HAMILTON - Gary 'Ralf' White, 62, husband and father passed away on April 26, 2017.

Gary was born January 26, 1955 at Patrick Air Force base, FL. He was the son of Mayo and Zoe (Whitcomb) White. Gary's father was in the Air Force and the family Settled in Haines City in 1967. Gary was a skilled craftsman, birdwatcher, town councilman, Native Floridian, small business owner, and was known for his craftsmanship and amiability. Gary and his brother, Mark, owned Bowen TV in Haines City for many years and for a short time, he was co-owner of White's Ace Hardware and eventually owner of Hold-Awn Mfg. in Lake Hamilton.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and by his son, Miles White.

He is survived by his wife of forty years, Jamie (Dailey) White, two sons: Cameron Mayo White of Pierson, FL and Addison James White of Lake Hamilton, FL, and Addison's fiancÃ©, Erin Williams; his brother Mark White (Diane), of Haines City, FL; his sister Kay Black (Bill), of Haines City, FL and Jill Bond (Alan), of Ft. Pierce, FL; Debbie (David) Miskimmin; Beverly Dailey; Jim Dailey; eleven nieces and nephews, one great niece, three great-nephews and his beloved dogs, Hari, Zuri and Deka. Gary also leaves behind many beloved friends.

Gary was 'born at a very young age' and left this world much too soon. His family welcomes you to join them in celebrating Gary's life on Friday, May 5 at three o'clock in the afternoon at the Lake Hamilton Woman's Club.

Condolences may be sent to

white.family1@outlook.com



