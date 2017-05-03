ROBERT F. ANDERSON

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT F. ANDERSON.

ROBERT F.
ANDERSON, Jr., 71

AUBURNDALE - Mr. Robert F. Anderson, Jr., age 71, of Auburndale passed away Monday, May 1, 2017 in Tampa.
Mr. Anderson was born to Robert & Cleva Anderson in Murphy, North Carolina and had lived in this area for the past 5 years coming from Boynton Beach. He was a retired Bus Driver and an Air Force veteran. Mr. Anderson was a very social person and loved meeting people and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by a son, Courtney Anderson. He is survived by his wife, Maria Anderson, daughters, Samantha Northcutt and Amada Anderson, his son, Richard Anderson and grandchildren Chandler, Allison, Carson, Madelyn and Canyon.
A Memorial Service will take place Friday at 10 AM at the Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale.
Funeral Home
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from May 3 to May 4, 2017
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com