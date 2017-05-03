Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT F. ANDERSON. View Sign

ROBERT F.

ANDERSON, Jr., 71



AUBURNDALE - Mr. Robert F. Anderson, Jr., age 71, of Auburndale passed away Monday, May 1, 2017 in Tampa.

Mr. Anderson was born to Robert & Cleva Anderson in Murphy, North Carolina and had lived in this area for the past 5 years coming from Boynton Beach. He was a retired Bus Driver and an Air Force veteran. Mr. Anderson was a very social person and loved meeting people and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by a son, Courtney Anderson. He is survived by his wife, Maria Anderson, daughters, Samantha Northcutt and Amada Anderson, his son, Richard Anderson and grandchildren Chandler, Allison, Carson, Madelyn and Canyon.

A Memorial Service will take place Friday at 10 AM at the Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale.



