AUBURNDALE - Mr. Robert F. Anderson, Jr., age 71, of Auburndale passed away Monday, May 1, 2017 in Tampa.
Mr. Anderson was born to Robert & Cleva Anderson in Murphy, North Carolina and had lived in this area for the past 5 years coming from Boynton Beach. He was a retired Bus Driver and an Air Force veteran. Mr. Anderson was a very social person and loved meeting people and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by a son, Courtney Anderson. He is survived by his wife, Maria Anderson, daughters, Samantha Northcutt and Amada Anderson, his son, Richard Anderson and grandchildren Chandler, Allison, Carson, Madelyn and Canyon.
A Memorial Service will take place Friday at 10 AM at the Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale.
