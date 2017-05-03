|
CLIFFORD 'BILL' BROWN, Sr., 88
LAKELAND - Mr. William Clifford 'Bill' Brown, Sr., 88, passed away Monday, May 1, 2017 at Savannah Court Assisted Living in Bartow, FL. Mr. Brown was born August 17, 1928 in Socrum, FL and was a lifelong resident of Polk County. He was a Cattleman, a member of the Florida Cattleman's Assoc., and a graduate of Kathleen High School.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Charles F. and Myrtle Costine Brown; brothers, Joby, Herbert, Cleveland, Jack, Maynard, and Park; sisters, Claire and Annie.
He is survived by his sons, William Clifford Brown, Jr., Lutz, FL, Jeffrey Charles Brown and wife Betty, Fort Meade, FL; daughters, Caroline Roberts, Katherine Em-mons and husband William, all of Mansfield, TX, Billinda Boldt, Windemere, FL; step-daughter, Karen Boyd and family, Okeechobee, FL; grandchildren, Jared Brown, Eric Edgeman, Dustin Edgeman, Jacinda Brown, Christopher Brown, Rachel Brown, Jordan Boldt, Jackson Boldt, Jacqueline Boldt, Jillian Boldt; several step-grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Bill's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hancockfh.com .
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, 863-285-8171.
