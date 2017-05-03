STEVEN EUGENE
HIGGINS, 57
LAKELAND - Steven Eugene Higgins, age 57, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on April 17th, 2017.
Preceded in death by: Delbert (father), Thelma Louise (mother), Mary (stepmother) and Cheryl (half sister) Higgins and Sharon Mease (half sister).
He is survived by his daughter, Destini Sheri Higgins, stepdaughters Crystal and Desiree, whom he considered 'his girls,' several grandchildren, 3 half brothers and 3 stepsisters, and the one person who never gave up on him, Lana Jean 'Sam' Cockrell.
A memorial gathering will be held at the home of his daughter, Destini, (602 W. Hancock Street Lakeland, Florida 33803) on Sunday, May 7th, 2017, from 1pm to 4pm.
Published in Ledger from May 3 to May 4, 2017