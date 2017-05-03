MELINDA FRAISER
RENNIE, 61
AUBURNDALE - Melinda Fraiser Rennie passed away peacefully on April 29, 2017.
Born December 11, 1955, in Winter Haven, FL, to Eugene and Dorothy Fraiser, she was a lifelong resident of Auburndale and attended Auburndale Sr. High. Melinda worked for many years as a travel agent, homemaker and most recently, a caregiver.
Melinda was preceded in death by her parents, sister Connie Sweat and brother Johnny Fraiser.
She is survived by her 2 sons Chad Murray (Auburndale) and Matthew Rennie (Lakeland), siblings: Edward Fraiser, Judy Meadows (Auburndale), Peggy Howard, Betty Tippett (Polk City) and Sandra Moore (Winter Haven), 5 grandchildren: Madyson Murray, Kaydence Murray, Trace Murray, Mia Murray, Mason Rennie and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Angel Care Clinic of Winter Haven, Moffitt Cancer Center of Tampa and Good Shepherd Hospice of Auburndale.
A memorial service will be held at Berea Baptist Church on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.
Published in Ledger from May 3 to May 4, 2017