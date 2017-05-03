MYRON 'MARC' MARCUS
MILLIGAN, Jr., 68
LAKE ALFRED - Mr. Myron 'Marc' Marcus Milligan, Jr., age 68, a resident of Lake Alfred passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017 at his home with family.
Mr. Milligan was born June 11, 1948 in Winter Haven to Myron Marcus and Nina Isabele (Hutcheson) Milligan, Sr. Marc graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1966 and was a lifetime Polk County resident. He was a United States Navy veteran serving during Vietnam where he was a Navy seal. He was a member of Polk City Church of Christ, the NRA and Winter Haven American Legion Post 8. Marc enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Tracey Denise Milligan, and 2 brothers Kerry & Shawn.
Marc is survived by his loving & devoted family: wife of 6 yrs: Judy Milligan of Lake Alfred, son: Joseph (Jennifer) Milligan of Austin, TX, daughter: Amber Milligan of Winter Haven, stepdaughter: Kista (Vicky) Gagliano of Odessa, FL, brother: Kevin (Penny) Milligan of Auburndale, sister: Myra (John) Lawlor of VT, 5 grandchildren: Zachary, Chelesa, Cayce, Cash & Carter, 2 gt. grandchildren: Nolon & Liam.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Friday, May 5th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:30. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park with Military Honors.
