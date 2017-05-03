PAULA H.
HEGARTY
(JOHNSON)
SANDWICH, MA. - Paula H. Hegarty (Johnson) of Sandwich, formerly of Milton, died on April 30, 2017, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 48 years, James K. Hegarty, of Sandwich; and her children: Marcia Ubertaccio and husband, Peter, of Sandwich, MA, Michelle Conquest and husband, Mark, of Plymouth, MA, Shawna Weekly and husband, Christopher, of Duxbury, MA, James A. Hegarty and wife, Susannah, of Milton, MA and Lauren Laham and husband, Stephen, of Marblehead, MA, and her fifteen grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, and because of Paula's love of dogs and her several rescue companions, please send donations to the Animal Rescue League in Brewster, MA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home in Sandwich, MA on Thursday, May 4th from 4-8 PM. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, May 5 at 10:00 AM at Corpus Christi Parish in Sandwich, MA. For more information and condolences please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from May 3 to May 4, 2017