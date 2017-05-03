KENNETH R.
DEGEL, 64
LAKELAND - Kenneth R. Degel passed away at home in Lakeland on April 27, 2017. Born August 23, 1952, he came to Florida from New Jersey as a young child. Ken grew up attending Covenant Presbyterian Church and enjoyed fishing, basketball, and softball. He received an AA Degree from Polk State College and was employed by the Boilermakers Union.
Ken is survived by his father, Douglas E. Degel; son, Kenneth D. Degel (Julie); sister, Doreen A. Kimball (Gary); and brothers Richard C. Degel and Edward P. Degel (Bonnie), as well as nieces Kristina Kimball, Kathryn Mizelle (Chad), Kaitlyn Higgins (Kyle), and nephews Brent Degel, Taylor Degel, and Kendal Higgins.
A private memorial service is planned.
Published in Ledger from May 3 to May 4, 2017