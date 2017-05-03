WENDY SAMANTHA
HARRELSON, 39
LAKELAND - Wendy Samantha Harrelson, 39, of Lakeland, born in Plant City on June 13, 1977, entered into eternal rest on April 28, 2017.
She was a loving mother and a true country girl, who enjoyed tubing, rodeos, the outdoors, and shopping at flea markets.
She is survived by her daughter, Joanna Samantha Harrelson; sister, Carrol Sissie Kovacs (Tibor) of Plant City; mother, Dorothy Ann Harrelson of Lakeland; in-laws, Theresa Thompson of Lakeland, and Becky and Joey of Lakeland; and many other nephews, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Harrelson, and grandfather, Samuel Provau.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 5, 2017, at 11:00 A.M., at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 CR 39 S, Plant City, where the family will begin receiving friends at 10:00 A.M. Committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Expressions of condolence at
Published in Ledger from May 3 to May 4, 2017