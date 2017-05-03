GUY DARRELL
COKER, 69
LAKELAND - Guy Darrell Coker, 69, passed away on May 1, 2017.
Guy is survived by his mother, Hattie Coker, son, Darrell Adam Coker, his two daughters, Lisa Elliott and Heather Hazen-Peterson, brother, Carl Coker, ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 10-11am with services to begin at 11am, Friday May 5, 2017 at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel.
