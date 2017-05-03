Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Lee Jackson. View Sign

THERESA LEE

JACKSON



NALCREST - Theresa Lee Jackson passed away on May 1, 2017. She was 67 years old.

Theresa was born on April 6, 1950 in Auburn, New York to Richard James Morgan and Joanne Marie Morgan.

Theresa was a retired nurse and was deeply involved in her community.

She is preceded by her mother, Joanne Morgan and her daughter, Connie Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Warren Jackson of 16 years; her father, Richard Morgan, Sr. of Port St. Lucie, Florida; her sister, Nancy Wuestoff of Lakeland, Florida. Her brothers, Richard Morgan, Jr. of Coleman, Texas, Russell Morgan of West Virginia, John S. Morgan of North Florida; her daughter, Sharon Renee Palmes; grandchild, Miranda Wilson and many other loving family members and friends.

She lived her life as a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, Florida on May 4, 2017 at 11:00 am.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories during the service.

A Luncheon will be held at Fred's Market Restaurant on Harden Blvd. in Lakeland, Florida, following the service for all who would like to attend.

