SEFFNER - Ms. Julie Anne Allred Skinner, age 50, a resident of Seffner passed away Wed. April 26, 2017 at her home.
Ms. Skinner was born Jan. 4, 1967 in Albany, GA. to James Virgil and Nita Virginia (Singleton) Allred. She was longtime resident of Seffner and a member of Mango Baptist Church. She was a nursing assistant. Julie enjoyed dancing, cooking, riding horses and socializing with family & friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and sister Suzanne Borkowski.
Julie is survived by: mother: Nita Allred of Seffner, brother: Jimmie Allred of Seffner, nephew: William, 5 nieces: Caitlin, Megan, Natalie, Ashly & Chancey, gt. nephew: Chase, gt. niece: Dakota, special friend: Brenda Gotlen of Seffner.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Sat. May 6, 2017 at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12 noon. Interment will following at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from May 4 to May 5, 2017