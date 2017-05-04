ELLEN HALL
TEAM, 70
MULBERRY - Ellen Hall Team, 70, of Mulberry, Florida, born on May 2, 1947 in Plant City; entered into eternal rest on May 2, 2017. She was a member of Bowling Green Church of God. She loved her family, and enjoyed baking.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Charles Team; son, Mike Team of Mulberry; granddaughters, Chasidy Team (fiancÃ© Allen Dunnavent) of Bartow and Sadie Team of Mulberry, and their mother Libby Team of Mulberry; mother, Jeanette Hall; and siblings, Carolann Ely (Allen) of Pennsylvania and Frank Hall (Darlene) of Pinecrest. She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Team; and father, Virgil Hall.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 4 from 6-8:00 P.M. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 CR 39 S, Plant City, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 5 at 3:00 P.M. Committal to follow at Welcome Cemetery, Lith-ia. Expressions of condolence at
HopewellFuneral.com .
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Published in Ledger from May 4 to May 5, 2017