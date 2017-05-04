ROBERT J.
|
MORELOCK
BARTOW - Robert J. Morelock, a retired coal miner of 25 years, died May 2, 2017, where he was surrounded by his family.
Mr. Morelock was preceded in death by his wife Nila Morelock and his son Robert Morelock. He is survived by his daughter Melissa Aycock (Michael), Bartow, FL; three sons: John (Lisa), Dryden, VA, Tim (Patricia), Indianapolis, IN, Chris (Cindy), Wise, VA. He was blessed with 19 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.; brothers Allen Morelock, CA Hill; sisters Rita, Linda Branch.
Services will be held Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Vineyard Church of God, 490 W. Vine St., Bartow.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from May 4 to May 5, 2017