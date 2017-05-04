Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JO-ANN R. GIFFORD. View Sign

FROSTPROOF - Jo-Ann Randall Gifford, 80, of Frostproof, Florida and formerly of Richmond, Virginia passed away Wednesday April 26, 2017. She was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Lester and Ruth Follett. Jo-Ann graduated from State College High School, Class of 1954. She was a retiree of Bank of America, and had many honors and achievements in her life.

Jo-Ann joined the Women of the Moose in 1978 in Richmond, Virginia and received her Academy of Friendship, College of Regents, and was a Star Recorder and Red Stole Collegiate in the following years. She was a long time resident of Camp Inn in Frostproof and always took on leadership and community service roles with her fellow companions in Camp Inn. Jo-Ann was a Table leader for over 10 years, Organizer of the Bowling League, and Women's Tea, and active in the Red Hat Society, and other community organizations. Her passions were traveling, reading, and always enjoying being with friends and family.

Jo-Ann's devout faith made her a very integral part of the Camp Inn Church, in her role as Head Usher, Leader of the Greeters, and Bible Study Groups. She was also an active member of the Frostproof Presbyterian Church during the summer months. Flowers in the sanctuary this Sunday will be placed in her honor.

Jo-Ann was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Leon, and survived by her daughters, Karen Walker and husband, L.R. (Randy) Walker of Richmond Va. and Susan Martin and husband R.P. (Marty) Martin III, of Kitty Hawk NC, 4 grandchildren, Heather M. Hill and husband Chris, of Elizabeth City NC, R.P. (Buck) Martin IV and wife Katie of Wilmington NC, Courtney Walker and Chris Walker, both of Richmond Va., 3 great-grandchildren, Adam C. Hill, R.P. (Grady) Martin V., Adelyn Grace (Addie) Martin, her brother William Follett, and wife Barbara of Lake Wales, Fl. and four step-daughters, Karen Crout, Bonnie Johnson, Dianna Overhiser, and Pattie Jo Coolidge.

Burial services will be held at the Mechanicsburg Pa. Cemetery in June, and a Memorial service will be held in Frostproof in the Fall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Moose Charities.

Jo-Ann's beautiful smile and joyful personality will be dearly missed by everyone.



