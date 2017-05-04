|
CHARLES WILLIAM 'BILL' CURRY, 88
LAKELAND - Charles William 'Bill' Curry, 88, of Lakeland, Florida, went home to Glory on Sunday morning, April 30, 2017. Mr. Curry was born in Stuart's Draft, Virginia, on January 31, 1929, and raised in Mt. Clare, West Virginia. He is the son of the late Charles and Samantha Siron Curry.
He is survived by his soulmate of 67 years, Martha Joy Limbers Curry. He is also survived by his four loving children, Beverly Dodge (Husband Dale) of Parrish, Florida, Kimberly Ham, Scott Curry, and Brian Curry, of Lakeland, Florida; his two grandsons, Jonathon Dodge and Brandon Dodge of Atlanta Georgia; his sister, Betty Lou Smith of Lima, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews who dearly loved their 'Uncle Bill.' Mr. Curry was also preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters: Ray Curry, Carl Curry, John Curry, Jim Curry, Elva Lawman, Bernice Snyder, Ruth Benincosa, and Dora Mac Carver.
Mr. Curry married his sweetheart in April 1950 and was immediately drafted to serve in the Korean War. Upon discharge from service, he and his bride lived in Tarentum, Pennsylvania, where Mr. Curry worked, for most of his career, as a Certified Professional Salesman for John Sexton Food Co. in Pittsburgh. After taking his family on vacation to visit his sister in Lakeland, Mr. Curry made the huge sacrifice of leaving his 'work comfort zone' and providing his family a better quality of life in sunny Florida in 1970. He continued to work for John Sexton Food Co. until 1991, when he retired. His love for his wife and children were his first priority and, as he acknowledged many times, his biggest blessing. Mr. Curry was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church and readily gave God all the glory for his blessed life. He was an avid golfer and a huge fan of the Mountaineers and Steelers. He especially excelled in building relationships and loved maintaining a loving, nurturing home for his family.
A close-knit memorial service will be held in the Chapel of the First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, Florida, on May 10, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to First United Methodist Church.
National Cremation and Burial Society Oviedo
7565 Red Bug Lake Road
Oviedo, FL 32765
(407) 365-1600
Published in Ledger from May 4 to May 5, 2017
