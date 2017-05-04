TOMMY ALLEN
JONES, Sr., 66
City of Lakeland Retired
LAKELAND - Mr. Tommy Allen Jones, Sr. died on May 3, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Health. He was born on October 28, 1950 in Lakeland, Florida. Tommy attended Ignited Church in Lakeland and was involved in the Jail Ministry and feeding the homeless.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Sharon Jones, 5 children, Tommy Jr., Troy, Samantha, Tony, Greg, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 10 am at Ignited Church, 5859 U.S. Hwy. 98 North, Lakeland, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, Tommy's wishes are for donations to be made to Ignited Church for Burning Heart Ministries.
