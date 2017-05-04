CATHERINE A. 'KAY' GARSIDE, 91
LAKELAND - Catherine A. 'Kay' Garside, age 91, entered into eternal life Saturday, April 29, 2017. She was born February 23, 1926 in Arlington, MA the daughter of Edward Hanley and Ann A'Hearn Hanley. Kay was a Supervisor for Polaroid Corporation. Kay was a devoted member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lakeland.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband: John, son: Jack and sisters: Anna, Rose and Edna. She is survived by her daughters: Gail Pieslak and husband Bob, and Joan Garside, sons: Bobby, David, Jamie, twin brother: Eddie Hanley, dear friend: Marion Neithardt, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Visitation is Monday, May 8, 2017 from 6-8 pm at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 9 at 10:30 am. Burial to follow in Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens, Auburndale, FL.
Condolences may be sent to the family at ottlaughlinfuneralhome. com
Published in Ledger from May 4 to May 5, 2017