  • "Although it's a difficult today to see beyond the sorrow,..."
    - Gloria Davis
  • "So sorry of your Mother's passing. May God give You peace..."
    - Mary Ellen Thompson Cromartie
  • "Patty, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your..."
    - Melodie Grice

DAVENPORT - Mary E. Coomer, 70, of Davenport passed away Friday April 28, 2017.
She was born to Lacy and Mandy Thompson on December 30, 1946 in Davenport, FL, and was a lifelong resident of the area. She is a homemaker and of the Pentecostal Faith.
She is survived by five daughters Cathy Sanders of Pittsburg, KS, Patty Mahan of Davenport, FL, Angel Rowell of Lake Wales, FL, Mandy Dennis of Clermont, FL, and Krissy Kirkland of Davenport, FL, seven grandchildren and five great - grandchildren.
Mrs. Coomer's service will be Saturday 11:00 am May 6, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 11:00am prior to the services. Interment is to be at Evergreen Cemetery in Davenport.
