MANNING BYRD, 97
POLK CITY - Mrs. Doretha Manning Byrd, 97, died April 28, 2017.
Mrs. Byrd was a life long resident of Polk City, Florida. She was a homemaker, faithful servant, mother, and caregiver to many. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for over 80 years.
She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Clifford Byrd, daughters, Dorethea Evans (Sanford, FL), Roseziner Wade (L.I., NY), Sharon Davis (Polk City, FL); nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren & eight great great grandchildren.
Visitation is Friday, May 5th, 5-7 pm at Macedonia MB Church (636 Smith Rd, Polk City). Celebration Service is Saturday, May 6th, 2:30 pm at the Church.
Oldham Funeral Home
1537 Kettles Ave
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 683-2419
Published in Ledger from May 4 to May 5, 2017