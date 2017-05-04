RAYMOND MUELLER

RAYMOND
MUELLER, 79

POLK CITY - Raymond Mueller, 79, of Polk City, Florida, passed away unexpectedly in Austin, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Fri-day, May 5, 2017 at Pond Springs Church, 13300 Pond Springs Road, Austin, Texas 78729.
Arrangements by Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35, Pflugerville, TX, 78660, 512-251-4118.
Published in Ledger on May 4, 2017
Raymond Albert Mueller
