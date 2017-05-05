Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN WILLIAM NYE. View Sign

JOHN WILLIAM

NYE, 93



LAKELAND - John William Nye passed away on April 19, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida.

He was born on November 21, 1923 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. His parents John and Mamie Nye preceded him in death as did his sisters Maribel Jacob and Marjorie Wetzel. He married Rose Marie Gallagher and they were together for 69 years before she passed away in 2011.

Survivors include daughters Cynthia (Jim) Cox, Quincy, Ohio, Linda (Jay) Besecker, The Villages, Florida and son Allan (Jan) Nye, Lakeland, Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeff (Barb) Cox, Plain City, Ohio, Kristen (Nathan) Knight of West Liberty, Ohio, Todd Besecker, The Villages, Florida, Tyler Besecker, El Paso, Texas and Ashley Baumann, Tampa, Florida. He also had six great- grandchildren; Sam, Tyler, and Drew Knight, Ethan and Trevor Cox, and Mathias Besecker.

John proudly served his country as a submariner in the Navy during World War II. He was stationed on the USS Gudgeon before it was tragically lost during the war. He was a proud member of the Elks, and the American Legion his whole life. He spent his retirement years in Florida golfing and doing carpentry and helping anyone who needed a friendly hand with a project.

There will a private family service at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.



