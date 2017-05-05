|
LORRAINE LILLIAN nee: MONAT
|
McLAUGHLIN, 90
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Lorraine Lillian McLaughlin nee: Monat, age 90, a resident of Auburndale, Fl. passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017 after a long illness.
Lorraine was born December 13, 1926 in Chicopee Falls, Mass. to Hubert and Roseabelle (Hebert) Monat. She was a former resident of Rutherford, NJ, Greenville, SC and Whiting, NJ. Lorraine was a brilliant woman graduating from high school at the age of 16 and was Salutatorian of her class, then going on to graduate with honors from NYU with a degree in Chemistry. While attending NYU she supported the war effort by working in a government factory manufacturing airplane parts. She worked for the Eastwood-Neally Company in Belleville, NJ and later for the Wisconsin Wire Company in Greenville, SC as a chemist and project manager. Lorraine was married on October 15, 1949 to her loving husband Robert 'Rob' and together they raised 5 children while residing in Rutherford, NJ. For many years she traveled the world with her best friend Marge. After retirement she divided her time between NJ and FL. enabling her to see all her grandchildren. Her NJ grandchildren will remember fondly weeks alone with Gramma at the lake, Seaside Park Boardwalk, great games of cards around the kitchen table, many crossword puzzles and her love of the NY Yankees & NY Knicks. Her FL grandchildren will remember her love of NASCAR watching the races together on TV and cheering for Ricky Rudd. She had a beautiful voice and could be heard from the balcony of St. Mary's Church in Rutherford where she sang with the choir for many years. She was a volunteer reading coach at Lena Vista Elementary school in Auburndale, volunteered 10 years for Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale who in turn lovingly cared for her at the end of her life along with the wonderful staff at the Palm Terrace in Lakeland.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rob in 1980.
Lorraine is survived by her 5 children: Carolyn Sammartine, Warren & Patti McLaughlin, Robert & Susan McLaughlin, Jeanne & Robert Hutzel and Richard & Susan McLaughlin. Her 11 loving grandchildren: Bobby, Christine, Tracy, Theresa, Jennifer, Robert, Kyle, Jessie, Cori, Holly & Lilly and 5 great grandchildren: Cal, Nathan, Ayla, Bayne & Keaton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, Florida 33823.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 532 Avenue M NW, Winter Haven.
Funeral Mass and interment will be held in New Jersey.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2017
|
|
|
|