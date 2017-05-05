Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORRAINE LILLIAN (MONAT) McLAUGHLIN. View Sign

LORRAINE LILLIAN nee: MONAT

McLAUGHLIN, 90



AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Lorraine Lillian McLaughlin nee: Monat, age 90, a resident of Auburndale, Fl. passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017 after a long illness.

Lorraine was born December 13, 1926 in Chicopee Falls, Mass. to Hubert and Roseabelle (Hebert) Monat. She was a former resident of Rutherford, NJ, Greenville, SC and Whiting, NJ. Lorraine was a brilliant woman graduating from high school at the age of 16 and was Salutatorian of her class, then going on to graduate with honors from NYU with a degree in Chemistry. While attending NYU she supported the war effort by working in a government factory manufacturing airplane parts. She worked for the Eastwood-Neally Company in Belleville, NJ and later for the Wisconsin Wire Company in Greenville, SC as a chemist and project manager. Lorraine was married on October 15, 1949 to her loving husband Robert 'Rob' and together they raised 5 children while residing in Rutherford, NJ. For many years she traveled the world with her best friend Marge. After retirement she divided her time between NJ and FL. enabling her to see all her grandchildren. Her NJ grandchildren will remember fondly weeks alone with Gramma at the lake, Seaside Park Boardwalk, great games of cards around the kitchen table, many crossword puzzles and her love of the NY Yankees & NY Knicks. Her FL grandchildren will remember her love of NASCAR watching the races together on TV and cheering for Ricky Rudd. She had a beautiful voice and could be heard from the balcony of St. Mary's Church in Rutherford where she sang with the choir for many years. She was a volunteer reading coach at Lena Vista Elementary school in Auburndale, volunteered 10 years for Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale who in turn lovingly cared for her at the end of her life along with the wonderful staff at the Palm Terrace in Lakeland.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rob in 1980.

Lorraine is survived by her 5 children: Carolyn Sammartine, Warren & Patti McLaughlin, Robert & Susan McLaughlin, Jeanne & Robert Hutzel and Richard & Susan McLaughlin. Her 11 loving grandchildren: Bobby, Christine, Tracy, Theresa, Jennifer, Robert, Kyle, Jessie, Cori, Holly & Lilly and 5 great grandchildren: Cal, Nathan, Ayla, Bayne & Keaton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, Florida 33823.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 532 Avenue M NW, Winter Haven.

Funeral Mass and interment will be held in New Jersey.







LORRAINE LILLIAN nee: MONATMcLAUGHLIN, 90AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Lorraine Lillian McLaughlin nee: Monat, age 90, a resident of Auburndale, Fl. passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017 after a long illness.Lorraine was born December 13, 1926 in Chicopee Falls, Mass. to Hubert and Roseabelle (Hebert) Monat. She was a former resident of Rutherford, NJ, Greenville, SC and Whiting, NJ. Lorraine was a brilliant woman graduating from high school at the age of 16 and was Salutatorian of her class, then going on to graduate with honors from NYU with a degree in Chemistry. While attending NYU she supported the war effort by working in a government factory manufacturing airplane parts. She worked for the Eastwood-Neally Company in Belleville, NJ and later for the Wisconsin Wire Company in Greenville, SC as a chemist and project manager. Lorraine was married on October 15, 1949 to her loving husband Robert 'Rob' and together they raised 5 children while residing in Rutherford, NJ. For many years she traveled the world with her best friend Marge. After retirement she divided her time between NJ and FL. enabling her to see all her grandchildren. Her NJ grandchildren will remember fondly weeks alone with Gramma at the lake, Seaside Park Boardwalk, great games of cards around the kitchen table, many crossword puzzles and her love of the NY Yankees & NY Knicks. Her FL grandchildren will remember her love of NASCAR watching the races together on TV and cheering for Ricky Rudd. She had a beautiful voice and could be heard from the balcony of St. Mary's Church in Rutherford where she sang with the choir for many years. She was a volunteer reading coach at Lena Vista Elementary school in Auburndale, volunteered 10 years for Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale who in turn lovingly cared for her at the end of her life along with the wonderful staff at the Palm Terrace in Lakeland.She was preceded in death by her husband Rob in 1980.Lorraine is survived by her 5 children: Carolyn Sammartine, Warren & Patti McLaughlin, Robert & Susan McLaughlin, Jeanne & Robert Hutzel and Richard & Susan McLaughlin. Her 11 loving grandchildren: Bobby, Christine, Tracy, Theresa, Jennifer, Robert, Kyle, Jessie, Cori, Holly & Lilly and 5 great grandchildren: Cal, Nathan, Ayla, Bayne & Keaton.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, Florida 33823.Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale.Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 532 Avenue M NW, Winter Haven.Funeral Mass and interment will be held in New Jersey. Funeral Home Kersey Funeral Home

108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

(863) 967-1167 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com