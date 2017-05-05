JERRY C.
CHILDRESS, 69
BARTOW - Mr. Jerry C. Childress, age 69, a resident of Bartow, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Childress was born February 25, 1948, in Drew, Mississippi, to Clyde and Daisy Childress. Jerry was a maintenance supervisor for a manufacturing company. He was a loving father, an avid fisherman and outdoorsman.
He is survived by his companion Helen O'Neal, Winter Haven; sons Jerry Childress (Helah), Winter Haven, Keith Childress (Leah), Auburndale; brother Warren Childress, Winter Haven; sister Diane Ward, Auburndale; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Memorial service 10:00 AM Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Living Waters Church, Eagle Lake.
Published in Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2017