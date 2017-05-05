MARY MINTON

SUBLETT, 89



WINTER HAVEN - Mary Minton Sublett was born in Statenville, GA, on September 20, 1927; and passed away on May 3, 2017, in Auburndale.

For years, Mary opened and operated Stucky Candy Stores in Florida, George, Tennessee and North Carolina, as well as owning an independent grocery business. During those years, she traveled the United States extensively.

In 2001, Mary married the love of her life, Navy CPO Retired Terriel Sublett. In 2012, the two of them retired to Winter Haven.

Mrs. Sublett is survived by her husband Terriel Sublett; daughter and son Donna and Randall Spivey, brothers Harold Lamar Minton, Conyers, GA, Marvin Minton and wife Joan, Eatonton, GA, sisters Marjorie Ziegler and husband Connie, Laverne Staten and husband Franklin, all of Statenville, GA. She is survived by extended family Wally and Teresa Rewis, Statenville, Ga, Donald and Connie Sublett, Valdosta, GA, Bill and Mary Sublett, Lake Park, GA, Jimmy and Debbie Sublett, Valdosta, GA.

Remembrances should be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice.



