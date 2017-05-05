AVA
ANDERSON, 93
HAINES CITY - Ava Anderson, 93, a resident of Haines City, FL, was born on Sept. 12, 1924, in Wauchula, FL; died on April 29, 2017. She was a devout Jehovah's Witness, baptized on Sept. 12, 1942, at the age of 18.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 yrs, Barney of Haines City; her parents B.T. and Clara McCormick of Haines City, her first born, Diana Lynn of Haines City; her brother Robert McCormick of California; her sister Edna Morris (Orell) of Haines City. She is survived by her daughter Hazel Elaine Westfall (Dale) of Haines City; her son Gary Anderson of Haines City; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Memorial will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at 902 Scenic Hwy. (544). Eulogy by Kevin Thornton.
Published in Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2017