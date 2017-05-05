Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MICHAEL

BELONCIK, Jr., 67



WINTER HAVEN - Michael Beloncik, Jr., 67, of Winter Haven, Fl., formerly of Rotterdam, NY, passed away at Tampa General Hospital on April 26th, 2017, after a lengthy illness.

He was predeceased by his parents Michael Beloncik Sr. and Esther Beloncik. He was the loving husband of Sandra for over 43 years and loving father to Jack of Poinciana, Fl. and Cheryl of Winter Haven, Fl. and loving brother to Karen Beloncik (Richard Lemley) of Colonie, NY.

He is survived by his mother-in-law Henrietta Trombley, sisters-in-law Deb Woodward (Don) and Donna Schoenenberger (Chuck). He was uncle to Terra (Carlos), Jenny, Chris, Abbey, Sophia, Casey and Lito, nephew of Steve Beloncik (Anita). Also survived by many cousins and close friends, especially Steve and Rit.

Retired after 30+ years from Time Warner Cable, he went to work for SROA before moving to Winter Haven, Fl. in 2013.

He was an avid bass fisherman. He was a die-hard NASCAR fan and a devoted fan of Jeff Gordon. He was a Classic car enthusiast and enjoyed woodworking in his shop.

He attended Christ Community Church of Winter Haven.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Tampa General Hospital especially the Coronary ICU and DR. Benjamin Mackie and his nurse Cathy.

Donations may be made in Michael's memory to of America, P.O. Box 12268, New Port News, Va. 23612 or to the .



Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

