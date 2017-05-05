Obituary Guest Book View Sign

REV. RONALD C.

DRAPER, 65



BARTOW - Rev. Ronald C. Draper, age 65, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at his residence in Bartow.

Born December 1, 1951 in Rocky Mount, NC, Rev. Draper was a resident of Bartow since 1963, moving from Rocky Mount, NC. He was employed by IMC (Mosaic) for 31 years. He was a member of Bethany Freewill Baptist Church of Eaton Park, and served as a Pastor for over 25 years in Freewill Baptist Churches in this area. Rev. Draper was also a former Vice President of the ICWU local 35, a Certified Mine Safety Professional, and a member of the International Society of Mine Safety Professionals. Rev. Draper was a Certified First Responder and a Safety Professional Instructor at Polk State College.

He is preceded in death by his sister Sarah Amanda Cole. Rev. Draper is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joyce G Draper of Bartow; two sons: Michael Scott Draper (Tammy) of Plant City and Brady Draper (Debbie) of Bartow; daughter: Kristin Draper of Bartow; his siblings: John Draper (Sandy) of Fort Meade, Calvin Cole (Roseann) of Lake Wales, Jerald Cole (Vickie) of Fort Myers, Andrew Cole of Lakeland, Patricia Draper Seger (Edwin) of Bartow, and Joyce Cole Williams (Billy), also of Bartow, along with six grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Sunday May 7, 2017 from 6-8 P.M. at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 8, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Bethany Freewill Baptist of Eaton Park, 2905 Iowa Rd., Lakeland, FL. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow. Condolences to family at







REV. RONALD C.DRAPER, 65BARTOW - Rev. Ronald C. Draper, age 65, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at his residence in Bartow.Born December 1, 1951 in Rocky Mount, NC, Rev. Draper was a resident of Bartow since 1963, moving from Rocky Mount, NC. He was employed by IMC (Mosaic) for 31 years. He was a member of Bethany Freewill Baptist Church of Eaton Park, and served as a Pastor for over 25 years in Freewill Baptist Churches in this area. Rev. Draper was also a former Vice President of the ICWU local 35, a Certified Mine Safety Professional, and a member of the International Society of Mine Safety Professionals. Rev. Draper was a Certified First Responder and a Safety Professional Instructor at Polk State College.He is preceded in death by his sister Sarah Amanda Cole. Rev. Draper is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joyce G Draper of Bartow; two sons: Michael Scott Draper (Tammy) of Plant City and Brady Draper (Debbie) of Bartow; daughter: Kristin Draper of Bartow; his siblings: John Draper (Sandy) of Fort Meade, Calvin Cole (Roseann) of Lake Wales, Jerald Cole (Vickie) of Fort Myers, Andrew Cole of Lakeland, Patricia Draper Seger (Edwin) of Bartow, and Joyce Cole Williams (Billy), also of Bartow, along with six grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Sunday May 7, 2017 from 6-8 P.M. at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 8, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Bethany Freewill Baptist of Eaton Park, 2905 Iowa Rd., Lakeland, FL. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow

650 E. Main Street

Bartow , FL 33830

863-533-8123 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com