REV. RONALD C.
DRAPER, 65
BARTOW - Rev. Ronald C. Draper, age 65, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at his residence in Bartow.
Born December 1, 1951 in Rocky Mount, NC, Rev. Draper was a resident of Bartow since 1963, moving from Rocky Mount, NC. He was employed by IMC (Mosaic) for 31 years. He was a member of Bethany Freewill Baptist Church of Eaton Park, and served as a Pastor for over 25 years in Freewill Baptist Churches in this area. Rev. Draper was also a former Vice President of the ICWU local 35, a Certified Mine Safety Professional, and a member of the International Society of Mine Safety Professionals. Rev. Draper was a Certified First Responder and a Safety Professional Instructor at Polk State College.
He is preceded in death by his sister Sarah Amanda Cole. Rev. Draper is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joyce G Draper of Bartow; two sons: Michael Scott Draper (Tammy) of Plant City and Brady Draper (Debbie) of Bartow; daughter: Kristin Draper of Bartow; his siblings: John Draper (Sandy) of Fort Meade, Calvin Cole (Roseann) of Lake Wales, Jerald Cole (Vickie) of Fort Myers, Andrew Cole of Lakeland, Patricia Draper Seger (Edwin) of Bartow, and Joyce Cole Williams (Billy), also of Bartow, along with six grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday May 7, 2017 from 6-8 P.M. at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 8, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Bethany Freewill Baptist of Eaton Park, 2905 Iowa Rd., Lakeland, FL. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2017