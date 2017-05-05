IRENE TURNER
BRIGHTWELL, 86
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Irene Turner Brightwell, age 86, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2017 in Dunbar WV.
Born July 25, 1929 in Prenter, WV, Mrs. Brightwell was a resident of Charleston for several years, moving from Bartow. She was a former member of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Bartow.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James A. Brightwell. She is survived by her son: Theodore R. 'Ted' Brightwell of Charleston.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2017