PATRICIA ANN
ULVESTAD, 74
NASHVILLE, TN. - Patricia Ulvestad, 74 years young, passed away on April 18, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Patricia was a wonderful wife and loving mother of five children. She passed away at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her first born, Patricia Elliott; parents Cecil and Hazel Montgomery, siblings: Audrey Culver, Shirley Hughes, Marjorie Berryman, Dorothy Montgomery, Donald Montgomery, Earl Montgomery and Daniel Rotar.
She is survived by husband Richard Ulvestad; daughter Tina (Thomas) Snodgrass; sons Paul (Joe-lin) Elliott, John (Melena) Elliott, William Elliott; stepchildren: Rick (Yan-na) Ulvestad, David Ulvestad, Patricia Crowder; grandchildren Autis (Jillie) Elliott, Joseph (Leeza) Elliott, Kendra Elliott, Scot Elliott, Austin Elliott, Ethan (Destiny) Elliott, Anna Snodgrass, Lissa Elliott, Nick Elliott, Jennifer Elliott, Talia Ulvestad, Jacob Ulvestad, Allie Ulvestad, Ricky Ulvestad, Kevin Ulvestad, Gerald Crowder, Brian Crowder; great grandchildren: Av-ram Elliott, Kaylee Elliott, Maddison Elliott and Emma Elliott; siblings: Barbara (Don) Sobas and Walter (Janet) Montgomery; additional significant family members: Elizabeth Elliott and Matthew (Megan) Elliott and many loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 27, 2017. The service will be led by Pastor Nannette Medero at Pentecostal Church of God, 602 Snively Avenue, Eloise, FL. A celebration of Patricia's life will follow in New Smyrna Beach, FL.
Published in Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2017