LAKELAND - Allen Eugene 'Gene' Gaston, passed away May 3, 2017, after a short battle with cancer at home with his family by his side. He was born in Columbus, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years Kay Phelps Gaston and siblings Jimmy, Tommy and Dorothy. He is survived by his daughters, Traci Simpson (Steve, 'Pokey'), Christy 'Sissy' Gaston, three grandchildren: Trevor, Alex and Brooke, as well as his lifelong friend Neil Sue and his closest sister in law Fay Dees and many other family members.
A special thank you to all the hospice workers who made Daddy's passing easier for him and his family. A celebration of Gene's life will be Friday May 12th at First Baptist Church of Midway @ 11 AM, 2902 Midway Rd. Plant City, FL. 33563. In lieu of flowers please donate to Lifepath Hospice.
