JANET
GAYLORD, 50
NEEDLES, CA. - Janet Gaylord, age 50 formerly of Lake Wales, passed away in Needles, CA of cancer on April 30, 2017.
She was born in Nebraska and worked as a manager for McDonalds. She loved her dog, Pumpkin.
Preceded in death by her mother Pat Bryant, she is survived by
her loving husband Leon Gaylord; son Timothy (Ashley) Bryant; daughter Catrina Sheppard; father and step-mother Carl and
Barbara Bryant; brother David Bryant; grandchildren Brock Coe and Kylie Bryant.
Published in Ledger from May 6 to May 7, 2017