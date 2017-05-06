JANET GAYLORD

  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of..."
    - Michael & Sherri Day
  • "Janet was special to me hated to see her go but i know she..."
    - Myra Douglas
  • "So sorry to see her go. She was a great, kind person. May..."
    - Marcy Faison
  • "My loving wife, you will always be missed but never..."
    - Leon Gaylord
  • "I really couldn't have asked for a better best friend. ..."
    - Sharon F.

JANET
GAYLORD, 50

NEEDLES, CA. - Janet Gaylord, age 50 formerly of Lake Wales, passed away in Needles, CA of cancer on April 30, 2017.
She was born in Nebraska and worked as a manager for McDonalds. She loved her dog, Pumpkin.
Preceded in death by her mother Pat Bryant, she is survived by
her loving husband Leon Gaylord; son Timothy (Ashley) Bryant; daughter Catrina Sheppard; father and step-mother Carl and
Barbara Bryant; brother David Bryant; grandchildren Brock Coe and Kylie Bryant.
Published in Ledger from May 6 to May 7, 2017
