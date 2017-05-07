WILLIAM 'BILLY'
|
REEVES, 78
LAKE ALFRED - Mr. William 'Billy' Reeves, 78, of Lake Alfred, FL, passed away on 4/16/2017.
He was born 6/29/1938 in Chelsea, MA. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force before spending more than 40 years as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Billy will be remembered for his exceptional love and devotion for his wife and children.
Billy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia McInnis Reeves. He was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Reeves. He is also survived by his children: Charles (Cheryl) Reeves, Scott Reeves, Wayne (Jennifer) Reeves, Eric Reeves, and Sarah Reeves Miller, grandchildren: William, Brian, Michaela, Stephen, Kelsey, James, Makenzie, Devan, Jared, Jake and Cole, great grandchild, Jacobbe, sister, Lorraine Reeves Weatherbee, daughters in law, Robin and Nicole, and many other loved family members.
A memorial service celebrating Billy's life will be held on Saturday, 5/13/2017 from 4-7 p.m. at Cypress Greens, 1000 Cypress Creek Blvd in Lake Alfred, FL.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the
.
Published in Ledger from May 7 to May 8, 2017