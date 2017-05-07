Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BOBBY EUGENE BATES, 86



LAKE WALES - Bobby 'Bob' E. Bates of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Monday, April 24, 2017. He was born September 15, 1930 in Isabella, Tennessee to the late Claude and Florence (Jenkins) Bates. At an early age he moved to Jefferson City, Tennessee where he lived with his mother and father and eight siblings. He graduated from high school in Jefferson City (1948) and later, Carson Newman College (1952). He has been a resident of Lake Wales since 1961.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winter Haven.

After graduating from college, Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was stationed in Japan and Washington D.C. during the Korean War and served his country as a cryptographer. After leaving the Air Force in 1956, Bob lived in Connecticut for a year before moving to Fernandina Beach, Florida.

It was in Fernandina Beach that Bob began his teaching career as a social studies teacher at Yulee and Fernandina High Schools, but more importantly, he met the woman who would be the love of his life, Jesslyn Parker. After dating only three months, they were engaged and then married in December, 1958. Bob and Jesslyn moved to Lake Wales in 1961. During that 3 year period, Bob also earned his Masters Degree in American History from George Peabody College for Teachers (now part of Vanderbilt University).

Bob taught American History at Lake Wales Junior High to thousands of Lake Wales 8th graders for 30 years. During his years as a teacher, he tried not only to teach his students about American History, but also to instill a love of learning in them. Although most would say he was a tough teacher, many have come back to tell him what an impact he had on their lives. Among his favorite quotes was 'If I can awaken in only one child a thirst for knowledge, then I am fulfilled' and that is an ideal he held to throughout his teaching career.

Saying that he was an avid tennis player is a bit of an understatement. He played and taught tennis in Lake Wales as the tennis pro at Mountain Lake Estates during the 1970s and as the city tennis pro for Lake Wales. Bob taught almost as many kids to play tennis as he did American History throughout his years in Lake Wales. Much of the time, he gave beginner lessons to try and instill his love for tennis in as many people as he could. He also worked intensely with players who showed an interest and went on to make tennis a lifelong passion.

Other interests included wood working, biking and vacationing with his family. He built many beautiful pieces of furniture over the years that can be found in his home and the homes of his children. Bob also enjoyed biking as anyone who lived near Lake Wailes can tell you. As a teacher, he and his family enjoyed long road trips over summer vacations going as far west as California and as far north as Maine. Vacations on Sugar Mountain, North Carolina with his family were an annual rite for many years.

He was a Mayor and Commissioner of Lake Wales from 1967 to 1969. Even when not serving as an elected official, he was very involved in city politics.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Jesslyn Bates, daughter Gretchen Emery and husband Dean of Lake Wales, FL, son Zan Bates and wife Kristine of Orlando, FL, sisters Patsy Hatmaker of Banebury, TN, Jeannie Farrow and husband Earl of Jefferson City, TN, Meredith Nelson of Morristown, TN, Reba White of Ann Arbor, MI, and 3 grandchildren, Ethan Emery, Sarah Emery and Ryan Bates.

A memorial service will be held 7:00 PM Friday, May 12, 2017 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Pastor David Koon officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice at 105 Arneson Ave. Auburndale, FL. 33823 or the Florida Baptist Children's Homes at 1015 Sikes Blvd. Lakeland, FL, 33815.

Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.







454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

