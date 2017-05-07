ROBERT C.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT C. CULLINAN.
CULLINAN, 91
LITHIA - Robert C. Cullinan of Lithia, Florida, 91, passed away 5/1/17.
Mr. Cullinan was born in Clifton Springs, New York on July 7, 1925 to the late Edward and Alice Cullinan. He attended Valley High School in Syracuse, NY and Paul Smith College in Saranac Lake, NY. At the age of 17, Mr. Cullinan enlisted in the US Coast Guard in 1942 serving until the end of World War II in 1945. Mr. Cullinan was a carpenter and builder in his early career which was followed by a lengthy career at Allied Chemical Corporation in Solvay, NY where he served as an equipment and structural maintenance planner.
He is predeceased by his wife Jean of 45 years and son Ronald. Mr. Cullinan can best be described as a devoted family man.
Mr. Cullinan is survived by children Paul (Bonnie), Denise (Thomas) Ryan, sister Betty Furth, grandchildren Melissa and Kelly as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday, May 19th at 10 am at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from May 7 to May 8, 2017