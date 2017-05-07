FREDA T.

CAMERON, 91
DAVENPORT - Mrs. Freda T. Cameron, 91, of Davenport, FL passed away April 29, 2017 at Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center in Haines City, FL. Born in Trenton, NJ, on September 6, 1925, daughter of the late William and Pauline Backes.
Survivors include her children, Paula and Andrew Perrin of Fayetteville, NC, Eugene and Florence Cameron of Wichita, KS, Lisa and Steve Maloney of Orlando, FL, her sister Patricia Kehr of Chesterfield, NJ, eight grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and an extended Canadian family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Earl W. Cameron, her son Christopher P. Cameron, her sister Helen B. Walworth, her brother Leo Backes and her loving partner of twenty years James A. Holland of New Brunswick, Canada.
A Memorial Service is being planned by the family.
Published in Ledger from May 7 to May 8, 2017