STANLEY HENRY
|
SOBIESKI, 88
State Trooper
WINTER HAVEN - Stanley Henry Sobieski, age 88, passed away on May 5, 2017. He was born on July 15, 1928 in Meriden, Conn.
Stanley moved from Conn. to Winter Haven, in 1982. He was a member of the American Legion and of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by: wife Margaret H. Sobieski, Winter Haven, son Karl Sobieski (Patricia), Tolland, Conn., daughter Kristine Mackey (Ron-ald), Myrtle Beach, S.C., stepdaughters: Lynn Harman (Curtis Margo) Tampa, Kaye Stine (Jay), Winter Haven, 5 grandchildren, brother Thaddeus Sobieski, Atlanta, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the the Wounded Warrior Project.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from May 7 to May 8, 2017