ARNOLD W.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARNOLD W. SHASKE.
SHASKE, 89
LAKELAND - Arnold W. Shaske, 89, of Lakeland, died May 5, 2017.
He was the owner of a trucking company. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, and valued time spent with family.
Mr. Shaske is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Jean Shaske, daughter, Peggy Alander, grandsons Ryan Chambless and Greg Shaske, and great granddaughter Tiffany Chambless. He is survived by his children Terry (Annie) Shaske, Campbellsport, WI, John (Cindy) Shaske, West Bend, WI, Sandy (Craig) Story, Lakeland, FL, Jeff (Kim) Shaske, Lake Alfred, FL and Tom (Charlene) Shaske, Pinetta, FL: grandchildren Chris, Allye, Colte, Eric, Suzanne, Alex, Philip, Amanda & Jake and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, May 8, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Southside, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, followed by a graveside funeral service at Bethel (Socrum) Cemetery.
www.gentrymorrison.com .
Published in Ledger from May 7 to May 8, 2017