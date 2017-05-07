Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD FORREST RUSSELL. View Sign

GERALD FORREST

RUSSELL, 93



LAKELAND - Gerald Forrest Russell, 93, of Lakeland, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Mr. Russell was born May 23, 1923 in Wichita, Kansas.

Mr. Russell is survived by his wife of 54 years, Madeline Russell, three children: Mark Russell and Linda Manion, of Lakeland, Florida, Lana Brown of Palm Coast, Florida, six grandchildren: Matthew Russell, Mary-Kate Russell, Brett Manion, Gregg Manion, Nikole Dowler, Barry Brown, and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Russell served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII. Afterward he attended Asbury College graduating in 1950 with a psychology degree. He furthered his studies in computer science at the University of Miami.

After moving to Miami, Mr. Russell worked at Florida Power & Light (FP&L) as a Senior Accounting Systems Analyst and, more importantly, where he met his wife. He retired from FP&L after 35 years of service but came out of retirement to work with FP&L Credit Union as a consultant.

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Russell moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1991. Coming out of retirement for a second time, Mr. Russell worked for the City of Lakeland, specifically on the 'Central Stores Inventory System, Electric and Water Meter History (or hysterical) System and the Mis-Calculate 020/U/1 Program.'

Mr. Russell was a member of Scott Lake Baptist Church and was a devout Christian who enjoyed serving the Lord with a glad and humble heart. 'Victory in Jesus' was his favorite hymn. He was a devoted, loving husband who cherished his wife and was a most respected father.

A memorial service will be held at Scott Lake Baptist Church, 5811 Scott Lake Road, Lakeland, Florida on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. with the family receiving visitors prior to the service starting at 1:15 p.m.







