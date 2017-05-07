WAYNE A.
GENGLER, 83
CLEVELAND, TN. - Wayne A. Gengler, 83, of Cleveland Tn., formerly of Lakeland, FL, died Thursday May 4, 2017.
Wayne was born on August 21, 1933, in Port Washington, WI. He was the only child of James and Leone Gengler.
He married the love of his life, Elsie Jean Nennig on February 27, 1954. The two of them were an inseparable team. Together they raised 3 sons and enjoyed many adventures.
Wayne enjoyed the creative beauty and bounty of the earth, much of the time with a fishing rod in hand. He was a man of many talents, taking delight in his creations from within his wood shop and sharing these with family and friends. He was a strong man with a humble spirit and was an excellent role model for his boys. His greatest gift was teaching his family and others principles and truths from the Bible. He had a deep love for his God Jehovah and looked forward to waking up in the future paradise earth Jesus taught us to pray for.
Wayne was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife Elsie, his sons and daughters-in-law, Jim & Debbie, Bob & Valerie, Terry & Brandy, grandchildren Aaron, Justin, Caleb, Katie, Brandon, Carly, great-grandchildren Livia and Cole and many dear friends who will miss him.
There will be a memorial service on May 15 at 3 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1724 E. Gary Rd. Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from May 7 to May 8, 2017