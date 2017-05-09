DAVID HAROLD
WHALEY, 54
BARTOW - David Harold Whaley passed peacefully from cancer in Bartow Regional Medical Center on April 23, 2017 in Bartow, FL at the age of 54.
David is survived by his father Alvin Whaley; wife Melissa Miller; children Harold Eldreth, Lee Miller, Joshua Whaley, & Corben Whaley; siblings Rick Whaley & Lesa Whaley. He is preceded in death by mother Virginia Whaley and sister Cindy Whaley.
David was born on Jan. 24, 1963 in Brook, Indiana to Alvin Whaley and Virginia Guthrie. After moving to Florida in 1980, David began working as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He met his loving wife Melissa Miller in 1989. Over 28 years, the couple raised four children in Lakeland, FL. He was a generous, witty, & dedicated family man who loved fishing, gardening, & cooking. His final wish was a fishing trip and he was able to do so with his two youngest sons shortly before he passed.
Published in Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2017