PAULINE VIRGINIA

ROCKEY, 85



WINTER HAVEN - Pauline Virginia Rockey, 85, of Winter Haven, and Orlando, Florida, passed away on May 4, 2017. She was born on March 25, 1932, in Irwin County, Georgia, to the late Beulah Smith and Nubie Vinson. Pauline was a member of The Grace Lutheran Church of Winter Haven, as well as First Baptist Church of Orlando.

Pauline was preceded in death by: her parents, Beulah and Nubie Vinson; husband, Raymond Rock-ey; son, Dean Vinson Rockey; and sisters, Grace McDaniel, Ruby Barfield, Odessa Paulk, and Eloise Lynn.

She is survived by: daughter, Angela (Alain) GrangÃ©; granddaughter, Alina Alexandra GrangÃ©; grandson, Alain-Alex-andre GrangÃ©; sisters, Mary Kathleen and Barbara Calvert, as well as many numerous living family members.

Pauline was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, friend and confidant. She exuded kindness in all she did, never thinking of herself, always others.

Passionate for her family, her dog Sonny, beautiful flowers, and helping others, she was a lovely, gentle, southern lady whose smile, presence, and true caring will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held in the Marie Williams Chapel of First Baptist Church of Orlando, Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 11:00 am. Flowers may be sent to Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Gotha, FL.



