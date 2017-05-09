Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARAH ANN DEITRICK. View Sign

SARAH ANN DEITRICK, 92



WINTER HAVEN - Sarah 'Sally' Deitrick passed away peacefully on Easter morning, April 16, 2017; she is now reunited with her husband of 66 years, Lingan Deitrick, who preceded her in death by two months. Sally was born on October 26, 1924, in Bellevue, PA, to Rush and Margaret Mountsier. She grew up in Nutley, NJ, in a large, loving family including older brother Bob, and younger siblings Jack, Si, Steve, Bill and Betsy. At an early age, Sally learned to care for others, a quality that defined her.

Following two years at Mary Washington College, Sally became an executive secretary for the president of Interchemical Corporation, with offices in the Empire State Building. She and Lingan married in 1950 just as he was called back to serve during the Korean War. Sally and their three children followed Lingan as his career moved them from Pennsylvania to Illinois to Ohio to New Jersey and finally to Virginia, their home for 30 years. Sally and Lingan relocated to Florida eight years ago, to be close to family and enjoy the sunshine and golfing. Sally's generosity and wide range of interests produced lifelong friends across the country.

Sally always put others before herself. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout den mother, band booster, school volunteer, and church committee chair. She served on the Altar Guild at Manakin Church and was a member of PEO. Neighbors remember Sally lending a hand in any way possible, her thoughtful holiday gifts, and her welcoming neighborhood children to play in the yard.

Sally loved to knit; every new baby, family or friend, was presented a personalized Christmas stocking. She had a passion for tennis, and continued to play until age 80. She loved to read, and to pack picnic lunches for boating excursions.

'G.Mommy' to her nine grandchildren (Megan, Brett, Kerry, Meredith, Brandon, Tracy, Michelle, Emily, and Tyler), she always had a cookie jar full of home baked cookies, a bustling kitchen filled with the aroma of food preparation, children's books on the bookshelf, outdoor activities planned and a craft project spread out on the table. Family dinners were always followed by board games and laughter.

Sally was supportive and encouraging of her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren. She believed in the goodness of everyone and was kind to a fault. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing her was challenged to make the world a better place.

Sally is survived by siblings Si, Steve, Bill and Betsy, her three children and their spouses: Polly (Lee) Burkhart of Winter Haven, FL, Randy (Mary Ellen) Deitrick of Mountain Lakes, NJ, Dr. Dave (Beth) Deitrick of Severna Park, MD; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren (and counting!).

A service will be held in the Memorial Garden at Hope Presbyterian Church, 2110 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven, at 10:45 on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, or Hope Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven.







2110 Cypress Gardens Blvd

Winter Haven, FL 33884

