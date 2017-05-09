GLEN ELLIOTT
WHITAKER, 76
LAKELAND - Mr. Glen Elliott Whitaker, age 76, passed away May 1, 2017.
Born in Fort Pierce, FL, to the late Elliott and Elizabeth Whitaker, he came to Lakeland 38 years ago and worked in sales most of his life. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran. He was an active member of First Baptist Church at The Mall.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Whitaker was preceded in death by his first wife Sharon Whit-aker and son Stephen Whitaker. He is survived by his wife Gale Whitaker, daughter Susan Stephens, son David Whitaker, stepdaughter Kim Miller, sister Carolyn Rankin, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, and many other family members.
Published in Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2017