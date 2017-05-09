MYRTICE MILDRED
|
LONG, 94
LAKELAND - Myrtice Mildred Long, 94, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at Savannah Cottages. Myrtice was born August 23, 1922, in Sale City, Georgia to Jim and Ella Fudge and has resided in Lakeland since 1943.
Myrtice is survived by her son, Kenneth Long; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Albert Long; son, George Albert Long, Jr. and siblings, Florine, Joyce, Katherine and Julius.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at 2:30 p.m., at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Good Shepherd Hospice.
