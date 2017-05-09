BOBBIE JEAN
BUTLER, 79
KATHLEEN - Bobbie Jean Butler, 79, of Kathleen, FL passed away May 3, 2017 in Canton, NC. She was born June 3, 1937 in Florence, AL. She was a devoted Christian, active in the Assembly of God Church throughout her life.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband Clinton D. Butler. Left to treasure her memory are her children Charles Butler (Jane) of Canton, NC and Joan Tew (Larry) of Kathleen, FL; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
A visitation will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, May 10 at the Lakeland Funeral Home with a funeral service at 11AM. Interment will follow in the Socrum Cemetery, Socrum Loop Rd., immediately following the service.
Published in Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2017